Manchester United's clash against Liverpool is a 'bigger game' for the Reds - Jamie Carragher

Former player Jamie Carragher has said that the upcoming 2020-21 Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United is much bigger for the Reds than it is for their rivals.

While previewing the top-of-the-table league clash between the two teams on Sunday, Carragher said that a Red Devils win would send 'shockwaves' through the entire Premier League.

"I actually think it's a bigger game for Liverpool," said Carragher. "The onus is more on them. If United got a result there, that's when the belief would come that they could win the league. I still think people think United may fall away, and Liverpool have still got that edge, but if they won at Anfield, that would send shockwaves through the Premier League."

Jamie Carragher: "I actually think Sunday is a bigger game for Liverpool. The onus is more on them. If United won at Anfield that would send shockwaves through the Premier League. It's a game where Liverpool need to show they are the champions." #awlfc [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 15, 2021

"It's a game where Liverpool need to show they are the champions, they are the better team, get the result and also produce a performance that puts Manchester United back where they are," Carragher added.

Carragher observed that Liverpool have been excellent at Anfield over the past few years, and that could stand them in good stead against table-toppers Manchester United.

"I don't think Manchester United have ever really hurt Liverpool with the counter-attack at Anfield, like they have done against Manchester City in the past," said the former Liverpool defender.

Manchester United could go six points clear at the top if they win at Liverpool

Manchester United travel to Liverpool with a three-point lead atop the league table.

Advertisement

There is a lot of hype surrounding Sunday's Premier League game between Machester United and Liverpool, as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men would go six points clear of their arch-rivals if they win at Anfield.

Following their shock exit from the Champions League, the Red Devils have reignited their season with an outstanding run of results in the Premier League, winning nine of their last 11 games.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are winless in their last three and have unexpectedly dropped off following their 7-0 thumping of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. A loss this week could potentially see them slip to fourth place.

An added incentive for Manchester United to get one over Liverpool is the fact that a win will end the defending champions' impressive 64-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield- a streak that has lasted for over three years.