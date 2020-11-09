'Manchester United's critics are jealous,' says club captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that the criticism received by his club is often provoked by jealousy. The Red Devils claimed an impressive 3-1 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday against Everton.

Manchester United's latest triumph has eased the pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club hierarchy.

Prior to their victory on Saturday, Manchester United had lost two games back-to-back against Arsenal in the Premier League and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Solskjaer was heavily tipped to be given the sack if his side lost against Everton on Saturday, with rumors suggesting that Manchester United had already spoken to the representatives of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The 20-time Premier League champions did however, put on an impressive display against Everton. Three wins in seven league games still leaves United in the bottom half of the table, but England defender Harry Maguire does not believe Solskjaer and his teammates deserve so much abuse.

Harry Maguire reflects on Manchester United's poor performances and feels that critics have been too harsh

Harry Maguire has gone on to claim that critics resent Manchester United probably due to the amount of success they have had in the past.

"At this club one thing I've noticed in my time here, I've been here a year and a half, is we are the most talked about club in the world," the 27-year-old was quoted saying.

"Why? Because we are the biggest club in the world. People don't want us to do well. Why? Probably because of the success we've had in the past. We have to live up to that, we have to react to it and don't let the negatives get into our bubble inside the training ground. Sometimes it is difficult for the lads," he continued.

While speaking in a post-match video on Manchester United's Twitter account, the centre-back said:

"We reacted well to two poor results. We felt we were on the right track after Leipzig and we let ourselves down against Arsenal."

"It wasn't good enough as a performance. In the week again we gave them a soft goal and found it too hard to create chances to come back.We knew this was an important game to get three points. We reacted well but it is only a start."

Harry Maguire came in for much criticism after his displays against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season, and for his red card while on England duty.

Maguire has, however, recovered from his dip in form and put in some solid performances for United in the last couple of weeks.