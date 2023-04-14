Manchester United's Erik ten Hag admits 2 key players may return to squad for PL encounter against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated that Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could return to the squad for their clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 16. The Red Devils will face Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League.

McTominay missed United's 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final on April 13, having picked up a knock. Shaw, meanwhile, missed their previous two games due to a muscle injury.

In a pre-match press conference on Friday, Ten Hag indicated that both players could return to the squad, though he wasn't entirely sure. The Dutch tactician said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For Sunday? Yeah, could be. But we have to see. We have two sessions to go, so I don't know now but it can be Scott and Luke will return to the squad. But not sure."

McTominay, 26, has deputized for the Manchester United midfield in the absence of the suspended Casemiro. The Scottish midfielder also scored a goal in United's 2-0 win over Everton in their previous Premier League game.

Shaw, meanwhile, has been the first-choice left-back under Ten Hag this season over an inconsistent Tyrell Malacia. The latter also scored an own goal in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Thursday and the club will likely hope to have Shaw back in action soon.

Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest in a bid to consolidate top four place

Erik ten Hag's side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, level on points with third-placed Newcastle United. Both sides are three points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand as the race for the top four heats up.

Manchester United had a three-match winless streak in the league after their Carabao Cup win but bounced back by winning their previous two games. However, they are dealing with numerous injury issues, especially after the Sevilla game.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane had to be subbed off against the Spanish side. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, picked up a groin injury against Everton and is set to be out for a few weeks.

Manchester United will now take on Nottingham Forest, who are winless in their previous nine games. They are 18th in the league table and are staring worryingly at relegation.

Three points are crucial for both sides and it is set to be an intriguing game at the City ground on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes