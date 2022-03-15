Manchester United’s iconic stadium Old Trafford could be demolished and rebuilt: Reports 

Manchester United are considering their options in their revamp of Old Trafford, with demolishing the stadium being a possibility.

Built back in February 1910, Old Trafford has been one of the most iconic stadiums in football history. It has hosted many of the world's greatest games, iconic players and mesmerizing moments, but it could soon be knocked down.

The stadium has had problems for some time and the club have taken a long-winded approach in getting proposals for a new design proposal.

The Telegraph reports that new proposals could lead to Manchester United demolishing the stadium to work on its rebuild.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Old Trafford, one of the world's most iconic football stadiums, could be knocked down & rebuilt under one of three design plans being considered by #MUFC . Club close to appointing preferred architects to oversee project telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Old Trafford, one of the world's most iconic football stadiums, could be knocked down & rebuilt under one of three design plans being considered by #MUFC. Club close to appointing preferred architects to oversee project telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

The club are looking to increase its current capacity of 74,140 to rival the illustrious Wembley Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 90,000.

But there are complications with the idea of demolishment. The team will have to find a venue to play their home games whilst the rework of the stadium takes place.

This could take some time as it is not a short-term project similar to Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, which took three years to build. However, Spurs' old stadium White Hart Lane was used as the new arena was built at another location. This is something Manchester United do not have the capabilities to do.

Matchday revenue could also be affected if the club were to attempt to do a matchday share with another club. They currently generate £4.25 million minimum for every home match.

The report notes that there are two other options for the 13-time Premier League champions.

The club could look to expand the South Stand, increase the capacity to over 80,000 and overhaul the rest of Old Trafford. They could also revamp the stadium, including the club's corporate hospitality, but do no work on the South Stand.

Manchester United Forum @theutdforum Nothing better than Old Trafford faithful singing Viva Ronaldo Nothing better than Old Trafford faithful singing Viva Ronaldo https://t.co/jCjekWF33H

Manchester United's Theatre of Dreams

Rooney celebrates his iconic Old Trafford goal

"Favourite stadium? I have good memories of my CL debut at Old Trafford, spectacular atmosphere. The Theatre of Dreams, as they say." - Xavi, Barcelona manager

Sir Bobby Charlton nicknamed Old Trafford the "Theatre of Dreams" many years ago. Back then, not many could have anticipated the extraordinary events that would take place at the stadium.

It has hosted the emergence of legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel.

It has hosted hugely memorable games such as the extraordinary 5-5 final game of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. It also hosted the tense 2-0 win that saw Manchester Unitedend Arsenal's Invicbles run in 2004.

Wayne Rooney's overhead kick against neighbors Manchester City in 2010.

The stadium also saw the Pizza gate incident with Sir Alex being slapped with a magherita in the dressing room. Ruud van Nistelrooy's penalty miss was also witnessed here, which saw things boil over between the Gunners players and the Manchester United team.

Old Trafford has hosted some of the most important moments in football history. No matter its form of refurbishment, it will stand the test of time.

Edited by Aditya Singh