Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho resumes training with teammates as Ten Hag makes admission about his return to line-up

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Jadon Sancho is back in team training. The Dutchman indicated, however, that he may need some time to return to the starting XI.

Sancho has not featured for the Red Devils since their 1-1 draw in a Premier League clash with Chelsea back in October 2022. The Englishman was put on a private training regime and finally seems to have returned to training with his teammates.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Reading, Ten Hag said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"He is training with the team, and we will see, so he's improving, he's making steps, and we will make the decision after training.

"I said he's on the way back, he's making steps, he's back in team training, and we have to see when he's ready to go back into games."

Jadon Sancho started the season well, scoring crucial goals in United's close league wins over Liverpool and Leicester City. However, he went off the boil soon after and found the net just once — in a UEFA Europa League encounter against Omonia Nikosia — in his next nine matches.

The winger's drop in form saw him miss out on England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Sancho is likely to face competition from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho for a spot in the starting XI once he is completely up to speed.

Manchester United set to take on Reading for first time in 4 years

Manchester United will host EFL Championship side Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 28. The Red Devils will be firm favorites against a side they have never lost to in nine recorded meetings across competitions (seven wins and two draws).

The last meeting between the two teams was also in the FA Cup in January 2019. United, who were managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back then, emerged as 2-0 victors at Old Trafford on that occasion.

Juan Mata set the ball rolling with a 22nd-minute penalty before Romelu Lukaku scored in first-half stoppage-time from Alexis Sanchez's assist. The Red Devils then held on in the second half, with Sergio Romero making some vital saves.

Manchester United and Reading also met in the FA Cup back in 2017, with the Red Devils winning 4-0. Marcus Rashford, who is likely to start on Saturday, netted a second-half brace after Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial had put United 2-0 up at the interval.

