Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood backed to become the best in the world by Andy Cole

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has backed teenage striker Mason Greenwood to become one of the best strikers in the world in the coming years. The young Englishman enjoyed a fantastic season last year, finishing with 17 goals from 49 appearances in all competitions.

When Manchester United were struggling to find the perfect balance in their attack last season, up stepped the youngster. Mason Greenwood made the right-wing his own and showed composure and calmness beyond his years.

His finishing qualities have drawn comparisons with another legendary United striker, Robin van Persie. However, the Englishman sets himself apart from the Dutch forward by being equally good with both feet.

Mason Greenwood ran riot in the second half of the season and he played a big part in Manchester United’s impressive third-place finish in the league. Everyone associated with the Red Devils has high hopes from the youngster, including Andy Cole, who believes Greenwood is destined for greatness.

Andy Cole wants to see Mason Greenwood in a Manchester United shirt for years

Mason Greenwood is tipped for greatness by Andy Cole

Mason Greenwood is a part of a terrific Manchester United attacking trio alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The three of them terrorized defenses last season and started together against Sheffield United on Thursday, helping the Red Devils to a 3-2 victory.

Man Utd earn their 10th straight #PL away win - a new club record 💪#SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/yX4qqbsEIL — Premier League (@premierleague) December 17, 2020

Although Greenwood did not get on the scoresheet in midweek, Cole has backed the teenager to go on to become the best in the world in the next five years.

"I believe Mason Greenwood has all the attributes and all of the potential to go on to become one of the world’s best strikers within the next five years," said Andy Cole.

The former Manchester United striker believes that if Mason Greenwood works hard enough, he can achieve anything in world football

"I think if Mason continues to work hard and keeps his head down, he will achieve whatever he wants to achieve in football. I’m very excited to see him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come."

Manchester United also managed a coup in the summer by signing free agent Edinson Cavani. Andy Cole pointed out that the young strikers at Old Trafford could learn a lot from the Uruguayan.

"His movement off the ball and his ability to attack the space is something that Rashford, Martial and Greenwood should all be wanting to learn from him. If they have the appetite to learn, they will all improve having played with Cavani," Cole concluded.