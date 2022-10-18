Manchester United's Mason Greenwood looks unrecognizable as court sketch suggests he attended hearing wearing a hoodie

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood looked unrecognizable as he appeared for a trial at the Manchester Magistrate's court in a hoodie.

Greenwood appeared in court on Monday, October 17, after being charged with attempted rape, ABH, and controlling and coercive behavior. He was arrested again on Saturday, October 15, on suspicion of being in contact with the alleged victim.

After spending two nights in custody, Greenwood appeared in front of the court in a hoody. The 21-year-old's family was also present.

However, he was rather unrecognizable as he sported a long hairstyle along with a mustache. A sketch from a court artist recently emerged where Greenwood can be seen with a female officer behind him.

Greenwood, who has progressed through United's youth system, has made 129 appearances across competitions for the club, registering 35 goals and 12 assists.

Former Manchester United forward slams Erik ten Hag for disrepsecting Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has used Cristiano Ronaldo in a sporadic role in the Premier League this season.

The Portuguese was the Red Devils' top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. Eighteen of his goals came in the league.

However, since his arrival at the start of the season, Ten Hag has surprisingly demoted Ronaldo to a bench player.

The 37-year-old has started only two out of United's nine league games, scoring once so far. Ronaldo, who made a rare start against Newcastle United last weekend, was taken off in the 72nd minute.

The Portuguese ace's former United teammate Louis Saha has now slammed Ten Hag for his abrupt treatment of Ronaldo. He feels that the Manchester United manager has disrespected the legendary player.

He told Boyle Sport (via The Mirror):

"Ronaldo has been disrespected. I have not fully agreed with the management of Ten Hag. I can understand why Ronaldo was upset after the Newcastle game because he trusts himself to score, lately, he has not been as lucky and efficient, it happens, and people need to realise he is not a robot."

Saha added:

"When people are tired, Ronaldo is a killer, there is no one better than him when you are under pressure to score important goals, he did it last year and there is no reason for him not to continue that this season. I have not seen any indication physically that shows he’s slowing down."

Ronaldo has made a total of 12 appearances this season, scoring twice and registering one assist.

