Manchester United’s Paul Pogba told to ‘shut up and do something on the pitch’ by former Premier League star

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been asked to ‘shut up’ by former Premier League star Jan Age Fjortoft after the Frenchman began flirting with Real Madrid once again. The Norwegian centre forward, who appeared for Swindon Town, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield United and Barnsley in England, challenged Pogba to ‘do something about it’ instead of repeatedly talking about his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pogba has openly spoken of his desire to play for the Spanish giants before, most notably in the summer of 2019. However, his most recent comments come after a 2019/20 season when he was far from his best. It seems that even a meagre return of two goals from 26 appearances in the last season for Manchester United cannot stop him from talking about Real Madrid.

"Yes, all football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

The Frenchman did go on to reiterate his love for his current club and expressed his desire to fire Manchester United back to the glory days.

"I am in Manchester and I love my club. I am playing in Manchester, I'm having fun and I want to do everything to put the club where it deserves it. I will give everything to the max, like my team-mates."

🗣 Paul Pogba:



"All the players will tell you that they would love to play for Real Madrid.



"It might be a dream one day, yes why not.



"But I am in Manchester. I love my club, I perform in Manchester and I will do everything to get us back to the best level." pic.twitter.com/uVNdwB1jYY — Goal (@goal) October 8, 2020

Pogba also revealed that he has not initiated contract talks with Ed Woodward so far. The Frenchman is currently under contract until the end of this season, although Manchester United do have the option of an additional year. However, his recent comments have infuriated quite a lot of people and ESPN pundit Jan Age Fjortoft is one of them.

The Norwegian centre forward told Pogba to 'shut up' and insisted that if the Frenchman really wants a move to the Bernabeu, he should work to make that happen. But Fjortoft isn’t the only one who was disappointed by Pogba’s comments.

Steve Nicol, the former Liverpool right-back, shared the same opinion and even added that not every question needs an answer. He also explained that he expected Pogba to be a little more mature with his comments.

"Just because someone asked you a question, you don't have to answer it. If you do answer it, all you have to say is: "I'm happy at Manchester United, that's the only thing I'm thinking about," and that's the end of the story."

The Scot also unleashed a slathering assessment of the Frenchman, who he claimed has no leadership qualities.

"I think it tells you more about Paul Pogba. I've actually been sticking up for him for a long time – probably the first two years of his time at Manchester United. But it's really clear, this guy has absolutely zero leadership in him, and you can tell."

Paul Pogba whilst playing as an #8 in 18/19 season in the Premier League:



13 goals

9 assists



No midfielder in Europe’s top 5 leagues had more G/A than Pogba that season and the only midfielder (DM, CM, AM) that did is at United (Bruno)

pic.twitter.com/gyJMHkpgcG — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) October 7, 2020

With the Frenchman fast turning into a problem on and off the pitch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have a decision on his hands, as Manchester United prepare to initiate contract talks with Pogba in the next couple of months.