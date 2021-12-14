Manchester United's Premier League game against Brentford postponed due to Covid-19 

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford, which was set to take place on Tuesday, has been postponed. The reason for this is a Covid-19 outbreak in the United ranks.

Manchester United confirmed the same on their official website. A number of players and staff have returned positive results in the PCR tests. The number could increase even further with more test results due to be revealed today.

#MUFC | #BREMUN The Premier League has confirmed that our game against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed.

On their website, Manchester United wrote:

"Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course."

They added:

"Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols."

This is the second case of a match having to be postponed due to Covid-19 in the last two weeks. Last week Tottenham Hotspur announced a Covid outbreak in their ranks with more than 13 players and staff members testing positive. Their UEFA Europa Conference League match against Rennes and Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion couldn't take place.

Manchester United also shared their regret for the inconvenience to Brentford and the fans. They wrote:

"Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19."

Manchester United rebuilding with Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United are unbeaten in the three games they have played under new boss Ralf Rangnick. They came out as 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the Premier League. They drew their Champions League match against Young Boys 1-1 which was played mostly by their academy stars.

However, the recent win against Norwich City was far from convincing. If Norwich City took their chances, they could've gotten away with a point or three.

There have been some glimpses of Rangnick's style of football, i.e., geggenpressing. However, those have been far and few between for now.

Manchester United are definitely rebuilding with Rangnick but it looks like it will be a gradual process.

