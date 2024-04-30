Manchester United’s Premier League rivals linked with surprise move to sign Marcus Rashford: Reports

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been linked with a surprise move to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. The Red Devils are understood to consider the Englishman for a possible sale due to his struggles throughout the season.

Rashford had the best season of his professional career in 2022-23, bagging 30 goals. He led the side to end a six-year trophy drought, helping them win the Carabao Cup, and led them to finish in the league's top four to return to UEFA Champions League football.

For his impressive return in the season, Manchester United handed the 26-year-old a bumper contract extension, with a reported weekly wage of £350,000. The club is unsatisfied with what the forward has produced this season and will be open to selling him if a substantial bid is put forward.

To the surprise of many, Tottenham are looking to make a move for Marcus Rashford, according to a report from CaughtOffside. Ange Postecoglou's side have still not replaced the goalscoring prowess of club-record goalscorer and former captain Harry Kane, now of Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are expected to request a fee of around €80 million to sell the England international, who came through their academy. Multiple sides have shown an interest in Rashford, with the interest from Tottenham joining the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Rashford's struggles have been well-documented this season, with the forward having more downs than ups for the Red Devils. He has managed only eight goals in 40 appearances this season, failing to score a single goal as his side were eliminated from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United label four stars as untouchable ahead of the summer window

Manchester United are preparing for a huge summer window, their first transfer window following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group. The squad is expected to wear a new look ahead of next season, and work has begun in that regard.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been informed that only four players, all of whom are contracted until 2028, are off the market in his squad. The quartet of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Andre Onana are set to be safe from facing the axe in the summer.

Manchester United will look to spend heavily to fortify their squad but will be wary of FFP regulations, seeing as they will not be in the UEFA Champions League next season. There will be several changes after another underwhelming season, whose outcome may not be changed even by an FA Cup triumph.