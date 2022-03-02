Manchester United's staggering compensation bill for managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure revealed

Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the greatest managers of all time, left Manchester United in 2013 after almost 27 years in charge of the Red Devils. The Scotsman took United to new heights during his long stint at Old Trafford. It is quite evident that the club have never been the same since his departure.

As per The Mirror, the 20-time champions of England continue to pay the price for their managerial turnover. Compensation paid to the successors of the iconic manager now totals to more than £40 million.

Manchester United saw four managers take the job and eventually get fired after Ferguson and had to pay hefty compensation for each departure.

David Moyes, who was hailed as 'The Chosen One', was Ferguson's immediate successor but could not even last for a year. He was given a six-year contract at Old Trafford but the United hierarchy ran out of patience with him in less than 12 months.

The now-West Ham United boss and his coaching staff were paid £5.2 million in compensation as the Red Devils appointed Louis van Gaal as his replacement. The Dutchman had a longer stay compared to Moyes at the club, managing to see out two years of his three-year deal in charge of the club.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews This is the moment Sir Alex Ferguson unveiled his statue at Aberdeen FC today... This is the moment Sir Alex Ferguson unveiled his statue at Aberdeen FC today...👏 https://t.co/dmfnR8pAvy

£8.4 million was paid to van Gaal and his coaching staff in order to facilitate his departure.

Jose Mourinho was then brought in at Old Trafford in May of 2016. The Portuguese manager led them to a Europa League triumph in 2017 which remains their last trophy.

However, the association between the former Chelsea boss and the Red Devils also ended prematurely in December of 2018. United had to fork out a staggering £15 million as compensation for 'The Special One' while his coaching staff got around £4.6 million.

In November of 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the latest manager to face the axe at Old Trafford. The total cost of sacking the Norwegian was almost £10 million, with the 49-year-old receiving a pay-off of around £7.5 million.

In total, the club have spent a total of £43.2 million just to part ways with four managers and their teams, which is quite alarming.

Manchester United must choose their next manager carefully

From the way the Red Devils have operated in the post-Ferguson era, it is quite clear that their decision-makers clearly lack foresight and vision.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Since Ralf Rangnick became interim manager at Man Utd, no team has created more chances in the Premier League [160] Since Ralf Rangnick became interim manager at Man Utd, no team has created more chances in the Premier League [160] https://t.co/OlOP7MydcY

With Ralf Rangnick set to take up a consultancy role after this season, a new manager is set to be appointed.

Manchester United must ensure that they make a well-thought decision as another wrong decision will take them further in the wrong direction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar