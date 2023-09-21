Manchester United's start of the season plays big role as The Glazers decide on club sale - Reports

Manchester United's unconvincing start to the season has reportedly played a significant role in the ongoing negotiations surrounding the potential sale of the club. According to Mail Sport, the Glazer family, who own the club, are yet to bridge the gap between their asking price and the offers on the table.

United's underwhelming performance in the Premier League, where they have collected just six points from five games, has left them languishing in 13th place. This has dampened the optimism surrounding the team's prospects under manager Erik ten Hag, following last year's apparent revival.

While discussions continue with interested parties, including Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the primary stumbling block remains the selling price. Both front-runners have reportedly offered over £5 billion, but the Glazers are holding out for a substantially higher figure.

United's under-par start to the 2023-24 campaign has failed to inject urgency into the negotiations or persuade potential buyers to increase their offers. Sources close to the process have emphasized the club's struggles this season. They highlighted the need for significant investment and a substantial rebuilding effort to restore United's competitiveness in the Premier League and Europe.

Despite the club's continued strong revenue streams, prospective buyers remain steadfast in their belief that their offers represent a generous valuation of the club. The perception that United was on an upward trajectory under Ten Hag, following last season's Carabao Cup win and Champions League qualification, has been cast into doubt.

As the 12-month anniversary approaches since the Glazers announced they were exploring "strategic alternatives," there have been no official updates. Chief executive Richard Arnold recently urged staff to remain resilient, confirming the ongoing strategic review process. The uncertain future of Manchester United continues to be a subject of keen interest for fans and stakeholders alike.

Borussia Dortmund not interested in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United - Reports

Despite speculation linking Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho with a return to Borussia Dortmund, German publication BILD have reported that Dortmund have no interest in re-signing the 23-year-old.

Sancho, who enjoyed a successful spell at the Signal Iduna Park, has struggled to secure a place in Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. A public disagreement with the manager has left Sancho training alone, casting doubt on his future with the club.

Additionally, Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the situation but are unlikely to meet United's €50 million asking price. Negotiations may revolve around a potential loan move in the upcoming winter transfer window.