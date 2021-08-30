Manchester United’s youngster’s loan deal cancelled amid injury fears

Manchester United’s young talent Amad is reportedly set to miss out on a loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord after he suffered an injury while training for Manchester United. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Amad Diallo was expected to be sent out on loan as his opportunities at the club will be limited after the club managed to sign players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer transfer window.

The United boss did not specify which club the rising star would be joining, but Feyenoord’s technical director Frank Arnesen had said that a deal for Amad Diallo was in the bag. That was until he picked up an injury while training for Manchester United.

There is yet to be any confirmation as to what the injury is, but Arnesen said he fears the young winger could be out for a while which is why the loan deal between Manchester United and Feyenoord fell through.

“He got injured, it’s cancelled” said Arnesen in an interview with the Dutch outlet AD.

Arnesen then went on to add:

“Too bad - everything was done. I've talked a lot with the people at Manchester United but it's more sensible to let him recover at that club. It may be a while before he comes back.”

Dutch side Feyenoord think Manchester United's Amad Diallo could be out for a while

Amad Diallo in action for Manchester United

Amad had shown his exciting potential to Manchester United fans when he sent them into a frenzy with a superb backwards header against AC Milan in the Europa League back in March. This came after Amad was fast tracked into Manchester United’s first team plans, having been signed in the January transfer window after he had made just five senior appearances for Atalanta.

Amad has primarily played as a winger for both Atalanta and Manchester United but it’s thought that he also has the attributes to become an effective No.10. This could also have been tested in his loan deal to Feyenoord. However, now that the deal has fallen through, Diallo has no choice but to recover at Old Trafford and hope for some opportunities to impress.

While there are high hopes for Amad Diallo at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said he was excited by the loan deal for Amad and thought it would have been good for the youngster to leave Manchester United in search of more experience. When asked whether he expected Amad to go out on loan, Solskjaer said:

"Yes I do. It’s not 100 per cent signed but we’ve agreed".

