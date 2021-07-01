Manchester United and Sancho transfer saga ends as transfer fee agreed with Borussia Dortmund

According to well-renowned transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal involving Manchester United and Sancho is set to be completed. The Red Devils have agreed a fee of £90m with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United and Sancho have been constant names in the transfer news mill. However, it appears United have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund winger.

The England international was a target of the Red Devils last summer but they were unable to get a deal over the line majorly due to Dortmund's resilient stance on a fee upwards of €100m.

Ten months down the line, Manchester United and Sancho are set to be united as the ex-Manchester City starlet finally heads to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano claims a fee of €90m including add ons will be paid for Sancho. The star is currently on international duty with the England national team at the ongoing Euro 2020.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United... HERE WE GO! 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC #Sancho



Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.



€90m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026.



Medicals pending - then it’ll be official. pic.twitter.com/VBto2JqbtK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

It is reported that there are still some final details to be concluded, but a deal is imminent between Manchester United and Sancho once the Euros are over. Major issues surrounding the transfer have been sorted out.

The 21-year-old has been one of Europe's most productive wingers since his breakout campaign at Dortmund. He was directly involved in 35 goals in all competitions for the Black and Yellow last season. Sancho's impressive outings helped Dortmund finish third in the Bundesliga, only behind champions Bayern and Leipzig.

Sancho was also instrumental in Borussia Dortmund's DFB Pokal triumph, scoring two goals and one assist in the final against RB Leipzig.

Manchester United and Sancho: A match made in heaven

England Training Camp - Euro 2020

Manchester United have watched their city rivals dominate English football in recent years, majorly due to the gulf in class between squads.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have been starved of a proper right winger in recent years, so it was no surprise to see them linked with a move for Jadon Sancho last year.

Aside from being an ample goal threat, Sancho is a very efficient dribbler, a decent crosser and an elite creator of chances. His potential partnership with fellow countrymen Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood could spearhead the Red Devils' charge for silverware next season.

It is still too early to say exactly how effective the Manchester United and Sancho partnership might be. His arrival could be a turning point for the club as they seek to regain their dominance in English football.

