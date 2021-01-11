Manchester United scout reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for Amad Diallo

A Manchester United scout has revealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for new signing Amad Diallo.

The teenage sensation completed his move from Atalanta to the Old Trafford outfit last week, to the astonishment of fans and pundits.

The 18-year-old had to wait until January to complete his move to Manchester United after the club met all medical, work permit and personal terms.

An unnamed Manchester United scout has now revealed that the club have already figured out Amad Diallo's role in their stacked roster.

The scout suggested that the idea is to have Diallo and Mason Greenwood lead the attacking department. He told The Athletic:

"A future attack involving Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo, each equally comfortable using both feet, would be a nightmare for defenders."

Signed ✍️

Sealed 🤝

Delivered 👋



We are 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙙 to confirm @AmadDiallo79's transfer to United has been finalised!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

Amad Diallo has made just five senior appearances for Atalanta, two of which have come this season.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hypes up Amad Diallo but is also aware that he needs time to settle

Amad Diallo's recent move from Atalanta to Manchester United surprised fans and pundits alike

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains optimistic about Amad Diallo's potential, having monitored the Ivorian's progress for quite some time.

The Norwegian tactician has, however, stressed that the player must be given time to develop. He said:

"He's a young boy who we've watched for a few years. We've seen him here play in the UEFA Yotuh League for the kids. He's got special abilities of course. Very good balance, reads the game really well and for a young boy he seems very mature in his decision-making. A boy that we're excited to develop further."

The 47-year-old added:

"Of course we know he's a young boy who's going to learn his trade and come into a new country and new style of football, so we've got to be patient with him."

Here is all you need to know about Amad Diallo after #MUFC confirmed the £37.2m signing from Atalanta on a four-and-a-half-year deal... — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 8, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been a huge proponent of giving young players a chance.