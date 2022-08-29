Manchester United scouting Celtic star: Reports

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has garnered interest from Manchester United for a potential move this summer. The Manchester Evening News (MEN) reported that the Premier League giants are scouting him, although the interest is still at a preliminary stage.

Earlier this year in January, O'Riley, 21, was playing in the third tier of English football for League One side MK Dons. Celtic swooped in for him in the winter transfer window and signed him for a nominal fee of £1.5 million.

Now, with a big club like Manchester United monitoring his development, the midfielder's stock is bound to rise.

The London-born midfielder, who collected five caps in total at the youth level for England, switched his allegiance to Denmark earlier this year. Soon after changing his nationality, he made his debut for the Danish U21s in March.

Since joining Celtic in January 2022, O'Riley has made 25 appearances for the Bhoys across all competitions and has contributed four goals and five assists.

He played an important role in helping the Scottish side to the Premiership title in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

ESPN reported that Manchester United are not the only English side who are keeping tabs on the Celtic midfielder.

Everything Celtic @aboutceltic | Matt O'Riley on Transfer Rumours



🗣️ "I’ve only got one thing on my mind and that’s to do well for Celtic."



“I've no plans to leave Celtic, so if nothing happens, nothing happens & that’s fine. I’m really happy to be at the club." | Matt O'Riley on Transfer Rumours🗣️ "I’ve only got one thing on my mind and that’s to do well for Celtic."“I've no plans to leave Celtic, so if nothing happens, nothing happens & that’s fine. I’m really happy to be at the club." 🇩🇰 | Matt O'Riley on Transfer Rumours🗣️ "I’ve only got one thing on my mind and that’s to do well for Celtic."“I've no plans to leave Celtic, so if nothing happens, nothing happens & that’s fine. I’m really happy to be at the club." https://t.co/UVLeyQ7SmI

Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been mentioned as interested parties. However, ESPN sources see Newcastle United and Leicester City as the two clubs with the highest probability of submitting a bid for the midfielder this summer.

if Manchester United decide to make a move for the player, then they will have to fork out somewhere between £15m to £20m to acquire O'Riley's services. However, if Celtic manage to keep hold of the player for another year, then they are likely to make a bigger profit on him.

It has been 18 years since the Red Devils signed a player (Liam Miller in 2004) from the Bhoys.

Arsenal ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Marco Asensio

The Gunners and the Red Devils are both interested in the services of out-of-favor Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Daily Mirror reported that the Old Trafford outfit are currently trailing Arsenal for the Spaniard's signature.

With Nicolas Pepe's departure to OGC Nice on loan, Mikel Arteta is prioritizing the signing of the right-winger and Asensio would be a great addition.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United have decided to make a €30m offer for Marco Asensio.



However, Asensio's departure is difficult because Carlo Ancelotti is counting on him.



(Source: @Relevo) Manchester United have decided to make a €30m offer for Marco Asensio.However, Asensio's departure is difficult because Carlo Ancelotti is counting on him.(Source: @Relevo) 🚨 Manchester United have decided to make a €30m offer for Marco Asensio.However, Asensio's departure is difficult because Carlo Ancelotti is counting on him. (Source: @Relevo) https://t.co/8rTmE9ThyS

Manchester United recently signed Raphael Varane and Casemiro from Real Madrid. Hence, they may try to make the most of their relationship in this deal.

The Daily Mirror also mentioned that an agent from Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency is on standby in London to begin conversations with Arsenal.

Asensio has played 236 matches for Real Madrid, contributing 49 goals and 24 assists. He has won three Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, among other honors.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh