"Don’t think this contract changes anything" - Frank McAvennie suggests Bruno Fernandes could still be sold by new Manchester United manager 

According to former West Ham forward Frank McAvennie, Manchester United could sell Bruno Fernandes this summer despite the midfielder recently signing a new deal.

The 27-year-old playmaker has been a key player for the Red Devils since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for £47 million. He has scored 49 goals and contributed 39 assists in 120 games for the club.

Fernandes signed a one-year extension to his contract at the beginning of April until 2027. The Athletic claims the new contract has doubled the Portugal international's wage to £240,000 per week, making him one of the highest-earning players at Old Trafford.

However, since the arrival of his Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes' figures have been less impressive this season. He has scored just nine times in 38 appearances for Manchester United in the current campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland international McAvennie believes that Fernandes could still be seen as dispensable. He said:

“Fernandes is some player but he has blown hot and cold this season. I don’t think this contract changes anything. If the new manager wants him gone in the summer, he’ll be gone. So he needs to perform because all eyes are on him now. He has to perform."

"We need to see more goals and assists from him like we saw just after he joined. If he can get back to that, then the contract looks like a good decision. But he’s not safe, Manchester United’s players have been nothing short of awful at times this season so that needs to stop.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No player has more Premier League assists, chances created or through balls than Bruno Fernandes since his Man United debut No player has more Premier League assists, chances created or through balls than Bruno Fernandes since his Man United debut 🔥 https://t.co/YmfHbywARR

Manchester United planning summer squad overhaul

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are close to appointing Ajax's Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The Dutchman will be given funds to reshape the squad even if United don't qualify for the Champions League.

The report claims that the Old Trafford board are looking to sell players so they can create funds to make room for new additions. The English duo of Harry Kane and Declan Rice have been touted as the prime targets in the summer window.

As a result, up to a dozen first-team players are facing an uncertain future. Five high-earners are set to be released at the end of their current deals in June, including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani.

The 20-time champions of England have endured an extremely disappointing season. They currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, three points behind Tottenham in fourth.

Ralf Ragnick's side also suffered defeat in the Champions League second round against Atletico Madrid, as well as a humiliating loss at home to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Erik ten Hag has been a "huge fan" of Ruben Neves "for years" and reportedly wants him at Man Utd if/when he becomes manager.



Good price, Premier League experience and a quality midfielder — would be a very good signing for Man Utd. Erik ten Hag has been a "huge fan" of Ruben Neves "for years" and reportedly wants him at Man Utd if/when he becomes manager.Good price, Premier League experience and a quality midfielder — would be a very good signing for Man Utd. https://t.co/jU46zmJVsS

