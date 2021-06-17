Manchester United to sell forward this summer - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly try to sell French forward Anthony Martial this summer. The 25-year-old has been heavily criticized for his inconsistent performances for Manchester United this season and could be deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Dean Jones revealed that Manchester United would look to part ways with the former AS Monaco forward this summer whilst speaking on The Football Terrace.

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United in a deal worth £36 million from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015, a record transfer fee for a teenager at the time. The Frenchman was an instant hit at Old Trafford and soon became a key player for the club in his debut season.

He scored 17 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for United in his first season with the club and went on to win the Golden Boy award in 2015.

Martial endured a couple of underwhelming years at Old Trafford. However, he managed to rejuvenate his Manchester United career last season as he scored 23 goals in 48 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

He was expected to lead the line for United this season, but a combination of poor form and the arrival of Edinson Cavani saw Martial fall down the pecking order.

Martial's 2020-21 season was largely hampered by injuries. He made 36 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions and managed to score just seven goals.

Martial is currently behind Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, and Daniel James in the pecking order at United.

"I think it's something they've persisted with for a quite a long time. Martial's got obvious quality, he just doesn't fit into where the club are heading right now," said Dean Jones.

"I do feel like this is probably the year for Martial [to leave] but the biggest difficulty is finding a club for a him and getting the values that they want. It's going to be a difficult negotiation, I think."

Manchester United could use Anthony Martial as a part of the deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham

Manchester United have made no secret of their desire to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The Englishman revealed that he is ready to leave the north London club to join a team that will give him the chance to win trophies in the near future.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put French striker Anthony Martial, up for sale because of his poor attitude, with Real Madrid linked to the forward. [Transfer Window Podcast] #MUFC #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PODDqskiMF — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) June 13, 2021

Tottenham is reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £150 million for Kane, which could prove to be an obstacle for Manchester United. The Red Devils could look to offer Anthony Martial plus cash to Tottenham in exchange for Harry Kane.

