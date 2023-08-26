Manchester United send brilliant tweet to Rio Ferdinand after comeback against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United's officilal Twitter handle replied to club legend Rio Ferdinand, via a briliant tweet, after they were able to secure a comeback against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils fell behind by two goals during the first four minutes of the encounter at Old Trafford, as Forest took the game to the home team.

Nigerian center-forward Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute via a lovely right-foot finish. Willy Boly doubled the lead two minutes later, to compound United's miseries.

It wasn't the type of start that many United faithful had hoped for at Old Trafford, especially after losing their last PL game to Tottenham 2-0.

Club legend, Ferdinand, who spent 12 seasons with the Red Devils between 2002-2014, was quick to express his dissatisfaction with his former team's shaky start against Nottingham Forest.

The former Manchester United captain tweeted that he was done watching the game, and could barely hide his shock after the baffling start.

However, following an incredible comeback by the Red Devils which saw them finally take the lead in the 76th minute, the club, sent a brilliant reply to Ferdinand, urging him to wake up from his supposed sleep.

Ferdinand also did respond swiftly by saying:

Manchester United pulled their first goal of the game through Christian Eriksen in the 17th minute. Brazilian international Casemiro made amends for his first-half miss, by drawing United level in the 52nd minute.

The comeback was eventually complete in the 76th minute after club captain Bruno Fernandes scored his side's winner from the penalty spot.

The victory means that Erik ten Hag's men secured that second win of the 2023-24 football campaign after losing last weekend to Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag provides injury update on three Manchester United stars

The Red Devils boss has the opportunity to speak to the media prior to his side's PL clash against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Among the various issues he talked about, included Manchester United injury problems. He, however, did provide an update on the trio of Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, and Luke Shaw.

The aforementioned players are currently nursing various injuries, which could sideline them for a couple of weeks if not months. Speaking via [Daily Mail], ten Hag said:

"Luke will be longer than Mason. It’ll also take a few weeks before Tyrell will be back. Definitely, we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that. You hope to avoid this scenario but if it happens you have to be ready for it.’