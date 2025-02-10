Manchester United sends scouts to watch Sporting CP star as they prepare £50 million bid - Reports 

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Sporting CP teenage sensation Geovany Quenda as they prepare a £50 million bid for him in the summer. The defender played alongside Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim in Lisbon, making 18 appearances under the Portuguese tactician.

Quenda came through the ranks at the Lisbon-based side to make his first-team debut for the side in 2024. He has played 36 times since then, scoring twice and providing seven assists.

Amorim is set to oversee an overhaul of the Manchester United team in the summer, with the former Sporting boss keen to have a team in his image at Old Trafford. The talented 17-year-old will provide more options at right-back and can also fill in at either left-wing or right-wing.

Trending

Previous reports claimed the defender had already lined up a summer move to the Red Devils. However, with the teenager still being scouted, he will have more work to do before he secures a move to the English giants.

"This is a different league for him, different speed of the game but he did well" - Manchester United head coach discusses Patrick Dorgu debut

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim spoke about Patrick Dorgu's debut for the club in his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup. The Danish international recently joined the English giants from Serie A side Lecce in the winter window.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Portuguese tactician discussed the tactical flexibility of the versatile Dane. He signaled his intent to ease the fullback into the team, telling FotMob:

"He played a lot of times for Lecce on the right and the left. That's one of the characteristics we pay a lot of attention to. He was a little bit anxious with the first touch of the ball. This is a different league for him, different speed of the game but he did well."

Amorim concluded, saying:

"He has pace, he has strength and he is going to improve a lot. We as a team need to play better to help the new guy perform at the right level. If you have seen the history of Dorgu for his last team he played a lot of games on the right and we have to have wingers who can play both sides like [Diogo] Dalot. So I think it is a really important thing because sometimes you need a left foot on the right side to come in and connect in a different way and sometimes you need a right foot to connect and cross more balls."

Dorgu joined Manchester United for a reported € 50 million fee in the recently concluded winter window and is expected to provide cover across multiple positions. He has represented Denmark four times, scoring once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback