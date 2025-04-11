Manchester United set to cut loss and offload key player with potential Serie A move on horizon: Reports

While Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana made all the headlines for his poor showing in their 2-2 draw to Lyon in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, April 10, forward Rasmus Hojlund also came under the hammer. A report from GiveMeSport, via Team Talk, states that the Red Devils are keen on offloading Hojlund to the Serie A in the summer.

The Danish international cost Manchester United reportedly £64m (rising to £72m) when he signed from Atalanta in 2023, but his returns have been poor, to say the least. The attacker was one of their worst performers in their game against Lyon, meriting just a 2/10 rating from L'Equipe.

In the game against Lyon, Hojlund took just two shots, and as a result, was hooked off in the 63rd minute. Although his passing accuracy was an impressive 75 percent, he let his team down with his expected goal percentage of just 0.17. The 22-year-old, more pitiably, made just ten touches all game, out of which a mere four came inside Lyon's box.

Hojlund's issues have persisted throughout this season, as he has notched up just eight goals in the 42 appearances he has made across all competitions for Manchester United. His performance was slightly better in 2023-24, where he scored 16 goals in 43 matches across all competitions for the club.

Napoli are interested in signing Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United: Reports

The Red Devils have decided not to bring a new striker to compete alongside the Dane, and shift him out of the club altogether in order to cut their wage bill. The report also states that Napoli are among several top Serie A clubs keen on signing Hojlund from Manchester United in the summer window.

That clubs from Italy were interested in Hojlund was confirmed by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano while speaking on YouTube.

“In this month, so the first 10 days of April, Italian clubs started calling to understand the situation of Rasmus Hojlund. They have a feeling there could be an opportunity to bring the player back to Italy. United signed him from Atalanta and now he could return to Serie A at the end of the season,” said Romano.

Manchester United, who are currently ranked 13th in the Premier League table, have all to play for in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal against Lyon at home next week. Winning the continental competition in this campaign will be their only way to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

