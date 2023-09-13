Manchester United set to earn staggering fee from new shirt sponsor Qualcomm in world-record deal: Reports

Manchester United recently confirmed that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. The Red Devils are set to earn a staggering £60m per-year, a world record fee for a shirt sponsorship package.

The English giants had been in talks with American technology company Qualcomm over a new deal for a while and have now finalised an agreement. From the 2024-25 season onwards, the Red Devils will have 'Snapdragon', which is a subsidiary brand of Qualcomm, on the front of their shirts, making the American firm their seventh sponsor.

United have previously been sponsored by Sharp, Vodafone, AIG, AON, Chevrolet and TeamViewer since their first sponsorship in 1982.

Manchester United have already been working with Qualcomm for over a year, having signed an agreement with the firm to promote Snapdragon. The subsidiary company was handed the naming rights to the Red Devils' preseason tour ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Red Devils have now signed the biggest shirt sponsorship deal in world football with Qualcomm. They will earn over £60 million per-year from the deal, a £13m increase from the £47 million paid by previous sponsors TeamViewer.

With a contract valid until 2026, the scope of the sponsorship of TeamViewer at the club will now change. The German firm will now only pay a single-digit million dollar sponsorship fee annually to remain among the team's sponsors as a global partner.

Manchester United embroiled in turmoil on and off the pitch

The Red Devils have been embroiled in a spate of controversies in the last 12 months, starting with the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo interview last year. The club has also since been involved in an elongated takeover process, which has left fans disappointed.

The club's handling of the Mason Greenwood situation was also heavily criticised before it was eventually announced that the Englishman will not have a future at the club. Since then, the assault allegations against Brazilian forward Antony have led to the team stating that he won't be training with the squad until further notice.

The Red Devils will look to move away from their off-the-field issues and not allow them to affect their performances on the pitch. They will be keen to add to the Carabao Cup they won last season and not end this season empty-handed.