Manchester United set to initiate talks with Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United are planning to reinforce their right side this summer and have turned their attention to a Real Madrid star.

According to reports, the Red Devils will hold talks with Los Blancos star Lucas Vazquez in the upcoming days. Manchester United are among a host of clubs around Europe who are currently monitoring the Real Madrid player, who could be a free agent this summer.

Vazquez rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and broke into the Los Blancos team in 2015. Predominantly a right-winger, the Spaniard has been used as a right-back this season and he has been equally effective in that role. Manchester United have been looking for a backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Vazquez’s versatility has caught the attention of the Red Devils. The Spaniard’s current deal runs out at the end of this season and negotiations for a new contract have not yielded a positive result so far.

Real Madrid’s loss could become Manchester United’s gain, as the Premier League giants hope to convince the Spaniard to make the move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are confident that competition in the right-back position could help Wan-Bissaka hit a higher gear, quite similar to the way Luke Shaw’s potential has been unleashed after the arrival of Alex Telles. With Diogo Dalot, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, hardly doing enough to stake his claim for a place in the first team next season, Vazquez could be a wise addition to the squad.

Manchester United are also monitoring Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, but the Real Madrid man’s immense experience makes him a better option for the Red Devils. Besides, the fact that the Canaries have secured promotion to the Premier League might make it harder to prize Aarons away. Vazquez, incidentally, could be available for free.

Manchester United face competition for the Real Madrid star

Lucas Vazquez

Manchester United could face serious competition in their pursuit of the Real Madrid star, as several top clubs around Europe are queuing up for his signature. Even though the Red Devils are set to initiate talks with the Spaniard, it is expected to be preliminary discussions only. As such, it is not clear whether Vazquez will end up at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League, eight points behind Manchester City with six games remaining. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are second in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.