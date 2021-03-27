Manchester United set to offer Jesse Lingard a new contract - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly offer Jesse Lingard a new contract when the midfielder returns from his loan spell with West Ham United at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Lingard was expected to make a permanent switch to West Ham this summer after putting in a string of impressive performances for David Moyes' side. The midfielder has enjoyed a resurgence since he joined the London-based club in the January transfer window from Manchester United.

The Red Devils were reportedly willing to listen to offers in the range of £15 million for the attacking midfielder but are now eager to bring Jesse Lingard back to Old Trafford and could offer him a new deal.

Jesse Lingard was a regular starter for Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins at the club midway through the 2018-19 campaign. A mixture of poor form, and the arrival of the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood saw Lingard fall down the pecking order at United.

Jesse Lingard was mainly used in cup competitions by Manchester United last season and was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the previous summer transfer window. However, the midfielder chose to stay with the Red Devils and fight for his place.

After failing to make a Premier League appearance during the first half of the season, Jesse Lingard chose to join West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season to play regular football and rejuvenate his career.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly always been a fan of Lingard and is delighted to see the United loanee excelling at West Ham. Lingard's contract with Manchester United is set to expire in 2022.

Manchester United will look to keep hold of Jesse Lingard this summer as Juan Mata looks set to leave the club

Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard has returned to the England squad

Manchester United are rumored to be open to the idea of selling Lingard if they receive an offer in the range of £20 million for the 28-year-old.

Reports, however, suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to keep a hold of Lingard as Juan Mata looks set to leave the club at the end of the season. Mata's contract with Manchester United is set to expire after the 2020-21 campaign and his potential departure could create space in the squad for Lingard's return.