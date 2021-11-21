Manchester United set to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Watford defeat - Reports

Reports coming out of Old Trafford have revealed that the Manchester United board have come to a decision regarding manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Norwegian has led United on a wretched run of form this season, overseeing humbling defeats at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Losses against the likes of Leicester City, Young Boys, and Aston Villa have only made matters worse, and tonight's defeat at Watford might just prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Solskjaer.
Manchester United and Solskjaer were expected to put in a good performance against Watford, but the Red Devils were completely outclassed by Claudio Ranieri and his troops at Vicarage Road. Despite fielding a team that cost over twice the value of their opposition, United started the game poorly and were 2-0 down within half an hour. They eventually went on to lose the game 4-1.
This seems to be the final straw for the Glazers, who have backed Solskjaer for most of his reign at the club. The board has called an emergency meeting to discuss the severance package for the former Molde and Cardiff manager.
Reports also say that Solskjaer has said his goodbyes to the players and staff at Manchester United. Internal sources are expecting the horrible outing at Watford to be the Norwegian’s last game in charge.
"Bruno is such a passionate boy" - Solskjaer defends Fernandes' reaction towards Manchester United fans
The Manchester United manager was booed loudly by angry fans at the away end of the field as he approached them. This didn't go down well with Bruno Fernandes, who appeared to suggest that it is the players who are to blame, and not the manager.
The playmaker was eventually ushered away by Solskjaer, who came out in his defense later:
"I understand fans who follow the club through thick and thin. They've been fantastic the last few years, it's a difficult period, we've had a hard time since Sir Alex left and fans who've been with us have been unbelievable, understood the situation.
"I understand, that's their [the fans'] right to show their opinion. Bruno is such a passionate boy and a man and he knows football can change quickly," Solskjaer said.