Manchester United set to sign Mali international before January transfer deadline in three-way deal: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the signing of Malian striker El Bilal Toure in a three-way deal from Stuttgart before the end of the January transfer window. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their ranks with multiple additions in the final days of the window after a largely quiet month on the transfer front.

Ruben Amorim is said to be unsatisfied with the strikers at his disposal, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to perform convincingly. Foot Mercato reports that the Portuguese coach has identified Toure as his preferred choice to improve the striker position before Monday's deadline.

El Bilal Toure is owned by Serie A outfit Atalanta, who signed him to replace Hojlund after Manchester United paid for his services in 2023. The 23-year-old striker won the UEFA Europa League in Italy before heading out on loan to Stuttgart at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Trending

Stuttgart are looking to exercise their option to buy the Mali international permanently for €18 million and then sell him to the Red Devils for €25 million. The report from Foot Mercato indicates that the Premier League side will have to allow Toure remain with the Bundesliga side until the end of the season on loan.

El Bilal Toure has scored four goals and provided an assist in 13 appearances for Stuttgart this season, having been out with an injury since November. The club considers the striker to be a definite upgrade on both Hojlund and Zirkzee, and want to sign him in this window.

Manchester United announce capture of teenage star

Manchester United have announced the signing of 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven on a permanent basis from rivals Arsenal. The England U-19 international has joined the Red Devils for an undisclosed compensation with six months left on his previous contract with the Gunners.

Heaven has signed a deal with Manchester United until 2029 with the option of a further year, tying his future to the Red Devils. The youngster, who is able to play at centre-back or left-back, made his senior debut this season for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End.

Ruben Amorim's side have signed Heaven to immediately join their first-team, and he will soon be joined in the side by Patrick Dorgu, whose transfer is set to be finalized before deadline day. The Red Devils have picked up a number of young players in recent months, including striker Chido Obi-Martin, as they continue to build for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback