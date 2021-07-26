Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. The Red Devils made the French superstar their top transfer target after securing the signature of England winger Jadon Sancho earlier this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Real Madrid are close to reaching an agreement over a transfer fee for the 28-year-old. Raphael Varane has also reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United, and the deal is set to be announced soon.

Raphael Varane has just one year remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid. Los Blancos were desperate to keep the Frenchman this summer, but the 2018 World Cup winner rejected multiple contract extension offers from the Spanish giants.

Varane is reportedly seeking a new challenge after spending ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 28-year-old has developed into one of the best defenders in the world during his time with Real Madrid.

He has helped the club win three La Ligas, four Champions League titles, and a Copa del Rey trophy. Raphael Varane also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and reached the finals of Euro 2016.

Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in the Real Madrid star. The Red Devils were reportedly willing to offer €45 million plus add ons for the defender, whereas Real Madrid were looking for a fee in the region of €60 million.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has, however, confirmed that the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement over a transfer fee for the Frenchman, and a deal could be announced soon.

'Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It's just a 'matter of hours or days', Here-we-go', tweeted Romano.

Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFC



Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷



Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Manchester United will be expected to win the Premier League title next season if they sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Despite finishing second in the Premier League table last season, Manchester United fans were left disappointed as the club finished twelve points behind bitter rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have gone a long way towards closing the gap to their cross-town rivals by signing Borussia Dortmund striker Jadon Sancho. Manchester United are, however, in desperate need of a top-quality centre-back to partner Harry Maguire next season if they are to win the Premier League title.

BREAKING: Man United and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of @raphaelvarane to England 🚨🤝 (via @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/0fknie8aRy — 433 (@433) July 26, 2021

News that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are close to completing a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is likely to make them favorites to win the league title next season.

Also read: 5 most underrated players in the Premier League

Edited by Parimal Dagdee