Manchester United set to table £50 million bid for star this week with Erik ten Hag pushing for deal - Reports

According to Daily Record, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is pushing for a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch winger is rated at €50 million by the club and is under contract until the summer of 2026, having signed an extension in January of this year. PSV has informed the player that no offer will be accepted for him before PSV’s Champions League qualification matchup against Rangers is concluded.

The 23-year-old winger is one of the hottest young prospects in Europe and Leeds United have reportedly already made an offer for the player. However, PSV expect the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to table bids in the coming week. Erik ten Hag is reported to be pushing for a deal for the player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Gakpo’s one of the names in the list alongside priority target Antony - no official bid yet. Manchester United are discussing Cody Gakpo internally, he’d love PL move - while talks are still ongoing with Adrien Rabiot’s camp. €17m fee already agreed with Juventus.Gakpo’s one of the names in the list alongside priority target Antony - no official bid yet. Manchester United are discussing Cody Gakpo internally, he’d love PL move - while talks are still ongoing with Adrien Rabiot’s camp. €17m fee already agreed with Juventus. 🔴 #MUFCGakpo’s one of the names in the list alongside priority target Antony - no official bid yet. https://t.co/LdAZaRoLAJ

However, the Red Devils have already been informed that no bid will be accepted until the Champions League qualification process is concluded.

Gakpo could be a useful addition for the Red Devils as he is versatile enough to play on either wing. The player scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists for PSV across all competitions last season.

Manchester United expected to make multiple signings in the coming weeks

Manchester United were handed a hostile reminder of the lack of quality in their squad following their loss against Brighton.

The team lacked midfield progression and fluidity in attack. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez started their first game together. The club captain claimed after the match that the pair needed more time to settle down and ensure clean sheets.

Ten Hag, however, might decide that he simply does not have the time. United will be at risk of falling too far behind their rivals if immediate improvement is not shown. Of course, adding new players is another way that can be done. Apart from bolstering the attack, there is a need to add another CDM and a CM.

Sami Mokbel @SamiMokbel81_DM

- talks between PSG and MR reps in recent days

- importantly MR happy at Man U and wants to stay

- MR has communicated to Utd that he is happy

- Utd relaxed ahead of talks over new deal

Story with

mol.im/a/11103369 PSG's interest in Marcus Rashford:- talks between PSG and MR reps in recent days- importantly MR happy at Man U and wants to stay- MR has communicated to Utd that he is happy- Utd relaxed ahead of talks over new dealStory with @ChrisWheelerDM PSG's interest in Marcus Rashford: - talks between PSG and MR reps in recent days - importantly MR happy at Man U and wants to stay - MR has communicated to Utd that he is happy - Utd relaxed ahead of talks over new dealStory with @ChrisWheelerDM mol.im/a/11103369

Too many midfielders in the form of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard have left the club. So far, only Christian Eriksen has been signed, apart from a defender and a left-back.

With Liverpool set to visit Old Trafford next weekend, fans will be hoping that a couple of signings can be announced next week. The club will need to add options if they are to ensure Champions League qualification for next season.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar