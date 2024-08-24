Manchester United set worrying record after late defeat against Brighton

Following their 2-1 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday )(August 24), Manchester United added to their long list of conceding winners in the 90th minute and beyond.

The Red Devils were pegged back early when former United striker Danny Welbeck broke the deadlock inside 32 minutes as the Seagulls led at the break. Erik ten Hag's side, though, were back on level terms through Amad Diallo at the hour mark.

The visitors thought they grabbed a late winner, but Alejandro Garnacho's effort was ruled out because of offside in the build-up. With captain Bruno Fernandes making way for Scott McTominay, the Red Devils conceded a dramatic 95th-winner to Joan Pedro as they lost for the second time in three games across competitions this season.

Trending

The late capitulation marked the sixth time the Red Devils conceded in the 90th minute or stoppage time, the most by any side since the 2022-23 season. It's pertinent to note that before the said campaign, the 13-time Premier League winners had suffered only two such defeats in three decades of the competition.

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils next take on Liverpool at home on September 1 in the league, just before the international break.

"We had more chances than them" - Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United custodian Andre Onana has said that the Brighton defeat is a tough pill to swallow, as the visitors were the better side for most of the game, creating the better chances.

The defeat continued United's latest trend of conceding winners at the death. Sharing his thoughts following the defeat at the Amex, Onana told TNT Sports (via BBC):

"It is difficult for us to accept because we had a good game, and we had more chances than them. It is difficult, but we are still positive. We have big players. We are a big club, and it's the second game of the season. A lot of big ambitions this season, so we stay very positive."

He added:

"We can only be positive because, through the tough times, we have to be together. We will look at the videos and be together. We are here to win and we have to look at what we did wrong, so I have no doubt about that."

The Red Devils - who finished a lowly eighth last season - are 12th in the standings after two games, having beaten Fulham 1-0 at home in their opener a week ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback