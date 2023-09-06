Manchester United share prices suffer worst drop amid rumors of the Glazers not selling the club 

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United's share price endured its worst day ever on the New York Stock Exchange, falling 18.22% on Tuesday, September 5. More than £600 million of the club's value was wiped out after reports emerged last week claiming that the Glazers were taking the club off the market.

In November 2022, the Glazers announced that they were open to new investment into the club, including in the form of a sale.

After months of negotiations, Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe were the only serious bidders by the end of the takeover process. Many of the Old Trafford faithful wanted the former to takeover the club, however, both bidders valued the club at around £5 billion.

This sum was significantly lower than the Glazers' valuation at £6 billion. A report from Mail on Sunday claimed that the Glazer Family were planning to take the club off the market with the plan of selling in 2025. This is reportedly because they believe they would be able to make £7 billion-£10 billion off the club's sale then.

The news seems to have had a negative impact on Manchester United's share price. It fell from $23.66 on Friday to as low as $18.83 on Tuesday, before closing at $19.35. This 18.22% drop is the biggest drop-off since the club went public in 2012.

Brazil drop Manchester United winger Antony amid assault allegations

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) removed Antony from the national team squad on Monday, September 4, due to domestic abuse accusations against the 23-year-old. The Manchester United star will no longer feature in Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

Brazilian news outlet UOL published a report that featured claims made by Antony's ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin. She accused the Brazil international of physically assaulting her during their time together.

Amid the allegations, Brazil decided to remove Antony from the squad entirely. The CBF released a statement (via India Today):

"Given the publicised facts involving Manchester United striker Antony that require investigation, and with the intention of safeguarding the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team, and the CBF, Antony is withdrawn from the squad."

Antony has taken to social media to vehemently deny all accusations. He also stated he could not provide further details due to an ongoing police investigation.

This may negatively impact his Red Devils career as well with rumors circulating the former Ajax star could be removed from the United squad soon.