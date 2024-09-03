"Manchester United should only sign players who can win them the Premier League" – Owen Hargreaves questions new Red Devils signing

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has expressed his concerns about Red Devils summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Earlier this July, the Red Devils lured the two-cap Netherlands international away from Serie A outfit Bologna for a fee of over £36 million. They handed the former Bayern Munich striker a five-year contract.

Zirkzee, 23, made his debut for Manchester United in a 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham, scoring the winner after coming on as a second half substitute. However, he failed to shine in his first start for his new club as Liverpool beat the Red Devils 3-0 last Sunday.

Trending

Expand Tweet

During a recent interaction on YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents, Hargreaves was asked to share his opinion on Zirkzee. He replied (h/t The Peoples Person):

"I quite like him, he's got something but he's not a [Erling] Haaland killer who's going to get you 40 goals [in a single season]. In our team, he would have been a good squad player, he would have been the third or fourth guy but if you want to win, you need a guy at the top of the pitch whose ruthless."

Hargreaves, who represented Red Devils 39 times as a player, added:

"I think Manchester United should only sign players who can win them the Premier League and the Champions League, otherwise keep the money. [Leny] Yoro could be that guy. Young boy, got crazy high potential. But at the moment, United are signing a lot of guys who are like fillers."

Last season, Zirkzee won Serie A's Best Young Player award for his fine outings for Bologna. He found the back of the net 12 times and provided seven assists in 37 overall appearances for his former club.

Former Manchester United star slams club for selling Scott McTominay to Serie A side

Last month, Erik ten Hag's side parted ways with Red Devils youth product and midfielder Scott McTominay to Napoli for around £25 million.

Taking to X, Olympique Lyon star and former Manchester United ace Nemanja Matic hit out at the Red Devils for their transfer decision. He wrote:

"My opinion is that [Manchester United] made a mistake by selling Scott McTominay. Today, it is difficult to replace a player like him. [Napoli manager Antonio] Conte is smart man 👍"

Expand Tweet

McTominay, 27, helped United lift a FA Cup and an EFL Cup during his seven-year-long stint. He scored 29 goals and laid out eight assists in 255 appearances across competitions for the Old Trafford side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback