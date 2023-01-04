Manchester United slash prices on Cristiano Ronaldo merchandise after Portugal captain's unceremonious exit

Manchester United have cut the price of Cristiano Ronaldo merchandise in their official store after an unceremonious end to the Portuguese's second tenure at the club.

Ronaldo's contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated on November 22 after an explosive interview with controversial TV personality Piers Morgan. The club has now decided to clear out items associated with the player at reduced prices.

Ronaldo keyrings and magnets, previously priced at £5, are now available at a price of £2 on their online store. Ronaldo badges, meanwhile, are available at a price of £1.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a romantic return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. A brace against Newcastle United in his second debut left fans dreaming of a return to the glory days. Ronaldo was United's savior last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 games.

However, he failed to nail down a starting spot under manager Erik ten Hag this season. A reduced role that saw him limited to the bench in important matches was not good enough for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

After many public displays of his frustration, Ronaldo's relationship with Manchester United became untenable after the Portuguese appeared for an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese criticized the club's owner as well as Ten Hag, which eventually resulted in the mutual termination of his contract with Manchester United.

Ronaldo recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, inking a deal that will see him earning around €200 million per year. This figure makes the 37-year-old the highest-paid player in the history of football.

Former Manchester United star Louis Saka spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

Louis Saha said he is a bit disappointed to see Cristiano Ronaldo move to Saudi Arabia. The former striker also expressed his grief at how things ended between the Portuguese and Manchester United.

Speaking to Compare.bet, Saha said:

"I’m a bit disappointed because I want to see my mate enjoy his football but selfishly I want to see him play for a team where I can easily watch the games! The guy is such an icon and amazing player that so many kids around the world will be finding a way to watch the Saudi league."

He said that the way Ronaldo's story at United ended was "horrendous".

"I am frustrated because the way this story ended with Ronaldo and United was horrendous," Saha said.

Saha further stated that when Ronaldo was not supported when he needed it for the first time in his career. The former Manchester United star said:

"I can’t understand it because I don’t think he has been supported. People are saying that he was making things more difficult but he joined the club at a time when it was not in good shape at all."

He also said that everyone wanted to see the Portuguese fail.

"Cristiano was the best player and tremendous last year and for the first time in his entire career he asked for some support and he was not afforded it. Everyone was waiting for him to fail," Saha said.

