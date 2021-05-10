Manchester United star agrees to contract extension - Reports

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The former PSG man joined Manchester United as a free agent on a one-year deal last summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, following weeks of negotiations with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club's hierarchy, Edinson Cavani has agreed to extend his contract with Manchester United.

The 34-year-old has been in imperious form in recent weeks, scoring seven goals in his last six games for the Red Devils. His latest goal for the team was in their 3-1 success over Aston Villa on Sunday, which took his tally to nine for the season in the Premier League. Cavani has also scored five goals in just four games in the Europa League.

Apart from his incredible form in front of goal, Cavani has proven himself to be the ideal mentor for several of the club's youngsters. Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James have all spoken about the Uruguayan's willingness to help them develop into top-quality forwards.

Manchester United will be hoping the former PSG man continues his splendid form as they approach the climax of the 2020-21 campaign. The Red Devils will face Villarreal in the final of the Europa League on May 27.

Their clash with Unai Emery's side is the first final that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has progressed to during his reign at Manchester United. The Norwegian will be hoping that a victory over Villarreal will lead to his first trophy as Manchester United's manager.

Edinson Cavani has signed his contract extension with Manchester United, here we go! 🚨🇺🇾 #MUFC



Edinson Cavani's contract extension allows Manchester United to focus on other targets

Edinson Cavani's contract agreement with Manchester United is likely to result in the club dropping their interest in the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Manchester United have been linked with moves for strikers in recent months but seem to have faith in Edinson Cavani to produce the goods for next season.

This could cause the Red Devils to focus their efforts on signing a winger this summer. Jadon Sancho has been the subject of interest from Manchester United for well over a year now. He could be enticed into a move to Old Trafford given the club seems to be heading in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.