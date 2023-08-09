Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho reacts with 3-word message as girlfriend Eva Garcia shows off baby bump

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho reacted with an adorable message on his girlfriend's recent social media post, where she was flaunting her baby bump.

Argentina forward Garnacho and his girlfriend, Eva Garcia, made their relationship public in the initial months of 2021. However, it's been stated that the pair have known each other for a long time. Moreover, Garcia also posted a lot about her boyfriend on her social media accounts, as she has more than 450,000 followers on her Instagram account.

In April of this year, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The announcement was made at a party held on the outskirts of Manchester after the Argentine signed a new contract with the Red Devils.

Hence, to give an update about her pregnancy to all of her fans, Eva Garcia recently uploaded a picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

"Summer lovin'," Eva Garcia captioned the series of pictures she uploaded on Instagram.

Consequently, the post didn't take long to grasp the attention of the Manchester United star. Garnacho reacted to his girlfriend's social media post with a three-word message:

"Beautiful. My loves."

The Argentina forward will be playing a significant role for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag as he has become a part of the first team at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho can drop his old number for Manchester United before the new season

The new season of the Premier League will commence in a few days as Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford on August 14 in their first game of the 2023-24 campaign. However, their young star, Alejandro Garnacho, is currently deprived of a squad number.

The Argentine used to wear No. 49 for the Red Devils until last season. Moreover, he also wore the same number during his pre-season appearances for Erik ten Hag's side.

However, the attacker is not yet on the list of players in the Manchester United store. It seems like Garnacho's looking forward to a potential number change ahead of the new season.

According to SPORTbible, the Argentine has always idolized Cristiano Ronaldo, and he reportedly showed interest in the No. 7 shirt. However, the number was eventually picked up by former Chelsea star Mason Mount as he joined Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, it seems like Alejandro Garnacho can drop his old number and potentially get a new one before the start of the 2023-24 season.