Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho’s girlfriend flaunts baby bump outside Old Trafford as she attends match

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho’s girlfriend, Eva Garcia, recently took to her social media accounts and flaunted her baby bump outside Old Trafford. Garcia attended the Red Devils' fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Playing against Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest on Sunday (August 27), Manchester United conceded two early goals in just four minutes after the match started. The first goal was scored by Taiwo Awoniyi (2') on a counterattack and the second found the back of the net from a set-piece by Willy Boly (4').

Despite getting into an early deficit, Christian Eriksen (17') pulled one back for the Red Devils with the help of Marcus Rashford. Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro (52') equalized the match for United, and the comeback was completed by Bruno Fernandes (76') with a penalty kick.

Alejandro Garnacho was on the bench as Manchester United completed a spectacular comeback against Nottingham Forest to win the match 3-2 at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the Argentine's girlfriend was present in the stands to support her partner's team.

Eva Garcia took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump outside Old Trafford. She also shared pictures where her boyfriend was visible in the background on the massive screen outside the stadium.

"Dreams come true," Eva Garcia captioned her post.

The Argentine forward has played 35 matches for the senior team of the Red Devils. He has scored a total of five goals in addition to five assists.

How long have Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho and Eva Garcia been dating?

Alejandro Garnacho and Eva Garcia were publically spotted for the time in 2021 and during the same time, they made their relationship official.

Garnacho as well as his girlfriend were born in Spain. Hence, their Spanish descent can be a reason behind their long-time relationship. On April 30, 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

After the 19-year-old Garnacho signed a new contract with Manchester United, the couple hosted a party at Victor's restaurant in Hale on the outskirts of Manchester. The party was initially expected to be a celebration of Garnacho's new contract but the couple also announced that they are expecting their first child.