Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho spotted wearing Sporting CP's new Cristiano Ronaldo branded kit

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has been spotted wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo-branded jersey of Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Sporting have released their third jersey for the ongoing 2023-24 season, which pays a tribute to their club legend Ronaldo, who played with them in the early 2000s.

The new kit is the same that Ronaldo wore when he made his Sporting debut on September 2, 2002, in a 4-2 loss to Braga. That retro kit is now set to return this season, with the words 'CR7' emblazoned on the right. The customised jersey - designed by Nike - is also an ode to 20 years of Sporting's current home, the Jose Alvalade, which opened on Aug. 6, 2003.

Garnacho's partner, Eva Garcia, has shared an Instagram story of the player wearing Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo's 2002 Sporting jersey. Here's the screenshot of the same:

Screenshot of Garnacho wearing Sporting jersey

Sporting said while releasing their new jersey (as per News18):

“Travel back in time with us to 2003. It’s the 6th of August. Imagine you are at the grand opening of the new Estadio Jose Alvalade. The referee is about to kick off the match against Manchester United FC… We’ve returned to this moment, recaptured the best of this day and the best of what is Made In Sporting."

It continued:

“We now invite you to go back to the future, 20 years ahead and five Ballon d’Or awards later. It’s the 6th of August 2023. It’s our home’s anniversary, and we have prepared a very special gift for you."

"Introducing our new Lion Skin, inspired by the kit used in 2003, celebrating the 20 years of Estadio Jose Alvalade’s existence. A unique jersey that completes a virtuous triangle between Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nike. The best in the world, united in one, and a memorable jersey."

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo - widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history - had an impressive run at Manchester United across two stints. First arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2003, the then 18-year-old would become a world-class talent in the next six years.

The Al-Nassr forward made 292 appearances across competitions, bagging 118 goals and 59 assists. He won three straight Premier League titles (2007-09), two League Cups, one FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League (2008). Ronaldo won his first of five Ballon d'Or awards in 2008.

Back at Old Trafford in 2021 after nine seasons at Real Madrid and three at Juventus, Ronaldo didn't enjoy as much success. He did bag 27 goals and five assists in 54 games across competitions but won no silverware.

The 38-year-old joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, mutually terminating his contract in November after falling out of favour with new boss Erik ten Hag.