Manchester United star Amad Diallo gives an update on his fitness after being subbed off in defeat vs Arsenal

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has allayed fears that he picked up a significant injury in his side's 1-0 loss to Arsenal today (May 12). The Ivorian winger made a rare start in the defeat at Old Trafford.

Amad, 21, came in for the injured Bruno Fernandes and showed glimpses of promise. He lasted until the 70th minute when he was replaced by Antony appearing to have picked up a knock. The Gunners prevailed courtesy of Leandro Trossard's 20th-minute goal.

The Ivory Coast international posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the game to update fans on his situation. He wrote:

"The knee to knee in the first half bothered me in the second half. otherwise, I'm fine."

Amad has struggled for game time this season as Ten Hag has constantly preferred Antony. The Ivorian started the season sidelined with a long-term knee injury and didn't return to action until December. He's made 10 appearances across competitions and netted one goal.

The Red Devils youngster spent last season on loan at EFL Championship outfit Sunderland. He caught the eye at the Stadium of Light with 14 goals and four assists in 42 games. Many expected him to earn a more prominent run in Ten Hag's side once returning from his serious knee injury.

Erik ten Hag praises Amad's performance for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Erik ten Hag was pleased with Amad's performance against Arsenal.

Ten Hag was impressed with Amad who started on the right flank of Manchester United's attack against Arsenal. The Dutch coach said that the former Atalanta teenager was creative going forward and helped out at the back (via centredevils):

"He played very good and did what we expected him to do. He was brave and creative and defended very good. I was pleased with his performance."

Amad won six of 13 ground duels, made two key passes, and found his man with both of his long ball attempts. His unpredictability seemed to give Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu all sorts of problems. The Ivorian may have given Ten Hag food for thought with two games left of his side's Premier League campaign.

Manchester United host Newcastle United on Wednesday (May 15) before traveling to Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day (May 19). They then face Manchester City in the FA Cup final (May 25) and it'll be interesting to see whether Amad is in that matchday squad.