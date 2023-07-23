Manchester United star Amad Diallo provides injury update after leaving stadium in crutches following Arsenal friendly

Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has opened up about the injury he suffered during the Red Devils' 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal on July 22.

United secured a great win in their pre-season game at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. However, Diallo was forced to leave the stadium on crutches in what was a worrying moment for fans.

The youngster has now reacted on social media and it could be considered a relief as he wrote:

"I feared the worst,ALHAMDOULILAH nothing serious 🙌🏾 back soon Inch’ALLAH."

Diallo has so far made nine appearances for Manchester United's senior team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 21-year-old spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Sunderland. He scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 43 matches across competitions.

The right-winger gave the world a glimpse of his quality during the loan spell. He could become an effective player for Erik ten Hag's side during the 2023-24 campaign.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacted to the win against Arsenal

Manchester United earned a statement win against Arsenal in their pre-season game. Albeit the match was friendly, considering the Gunners' performance in the Premier League last season, it was an encouraging display for the Red Devils.

Mikel Arteta's side led the table for 243 days but eventually lost the title against Manchester City. They still finished nine points above Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag addressed the media after the game and expressed his satisfaction at the team's performance against Arsenal, saying (via United's website):

"I think it’s very good. The way we played,I was really pleased, how active we were in and out of possession. That is the way we want to play and that is the only period of the year you can really work in training and translate it to games without it having consequences."

He added:

"But still, we want to win, and I think the lads showed we played a good game."

United made significant improvements under Ten Hag last season in what was the Dutch manager's first season in charge of the club. They won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final, and finished third in the Premier League.

With time, the team can be expected to make further improvements and the performance against the Gunners is a good starting point.