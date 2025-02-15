Manchester United star Amad Diallo sends message confirming lengthy absence on social media after picking up injury

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sent a message to the club's fans confirming his lengthy injury after he picked up a knock during training. The Ivorian forward has been one of the bright spots in a poor season for the Red Devils.

Amad has enjoyed a breakout season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances across competitions. Following his injury setback, the forward took to Instagram to share the news with the fans, saying:

"Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

Manchester United will be hoping that their other options can step up and replace the influential Amad Diallo until he returns to the side. As per reports, Amad is set to miss the rest of the season with an ankle issue.

The Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a fixture that has implications only in the bottom half of the table.

"You are always fighting. That can be exhausting..." - Manchester United head coach discusses pressure at club

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has discussed the pressure he and his team members face at the club. The Portuguese tactician took over the hot seat at Old Trafford in the middle of the season but has struggled to turn their fortunes around.

Speaking with Sky Sports before his side's clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, the Portuguese tactician acknowledged how difficult things are at the club. He said:

"It's ups and downs. It's a fight every day, with everything - with a lot of media! - then you have to cope with a lot of games. Then when you are in this club - in any club - but in this club, if you cannot push for a lot of wins in a row, you are always fighting. That can be exhausting not just for me, for everybody in the club, and for the players."

"We need to keep fighting and focus just on the small things, and for me the small thing is the next game."

Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League table while Spurs are 15th. Both teams will be hoping to turn their fortunes around soon, starting with a win on Sunday.

