Manchester United star Andre Onana playing key role in trying to convince club transfer target to join them: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly playing a key role in convincing Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo to join the Red Devils. According to the Manchester Evening News (via Metro), the former Ajax goalkeeper has a crucial role in swaying the Cameroonian forward to choose the Old Trafford outfit over Tottenham Hotspur and other interested clubs.

Ad

The Red Devils are keen on making reinforcements in the team after a disappointing performance last season. Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League and also lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final, missing their last chance to secure European football.

Earlier this week, the Red Devils completed the signing of Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha. The 26-year-old joined United from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported fee of £62.5 million. As their next step, Ruben Amorim's side is keen on signing Brentford's Mbeumo, who bagged 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League last season.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, Bryan Mbeumo's national teammate and United's first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, is playing an active role in convincing the 25-year-old to join the Red Devils. Onana's attempts could prove to be instrumental in the coming weeks as Spurs aim to hijack United's deal for Mbeumo, especially after the appointment of Thomas Frank.

United's opening offer of £55 million, including add-ons for the Cameroonian attacker, was rejected by Brentford. Nevertheless, the Red Devils will continue his pursuit after the transfer window reopens. Meanwhile, Onana is expected to leave the Old Trafford outfit this summer.

Ad

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho keen to stay in the Premier League: Reports

Manchester United FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alejandro Garnacho is keen on staying in the Premier League despite nearing an exit from Manchester United this summer. Erik ten Hag holds the Argentine attacker in high regard and has urged Bayer Leverkusen to sign him. However, the deal seems complicated due to Garnacho's desire to play in the English top tier.

Ad

The 20-year-old joined United from Atletico Madrid's youth side in 2020 and made his senior debut in April 2022. After initially being dubbed as a future Manchester United star, Garnacho has fallen in the pecking order at Old Trafford. Last season, he started only 23 games for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

The Argentine attacker was unhappy after being left out of the Red Devils' starting line-up for the Europa League final against Tottenham. Reportedly not on good terms with Ruben Amorim, he is likely to leave the Old Trafford outfit this summer. However, a deal outside England seems complicated due to Garnacho's desire to stay in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More