Manchester United star Andre Onana playing key role in trying to convince club transfer target to join them: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly playing a key role in convincing Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo to join the Red Devils. According to the Manchester Evening News (via Metro), the former Ajax goalkeeper has a crucial role in swaying the Cameroonian forward to choose the Old Trafford outfit over Tottenham Hotspur and other interested clubs.
The Red Devils are keen on making reinforcements in the team after a disappointing performance last season. Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League and also lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final, missing their last chance to secure European football.
Earlier this week, the Red Devils completed the signing of Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha. The 26-year-old joined United from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported fee of £62.5 million. As their next step, Ruben Amorim's side is keen on signing Brentford's Mbeumo, who bagged 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League last season.
Nevertheless, Bryan Mbeumo's national teammate and United's first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, is playing an active role in convincing the 25-year-old to join the Red Devils. Onana's attempts could prove to be instrumental in the coming weeks as Spurs aim to hijack United's deal for Mbeumo, especially after the appointment of Thomas Frank.
United's opening offer of £55 million, including add-ons for the Cameroonian attacker, was rejected by Brentford. Nevertheless, the Red Devils will continue his pursuit after the transfer window reopens. Meanwhile, Onana is expected to leave the Old Trafford outfit this summer.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho keen to stay in the Premier League: Reports
According to Fabrizio Romano, Alejandro Garnacho is keen on staying in the Premier League despite nearing an exit from Manchester United this summer. Erik ten Hag holds the Argentine attacker in high regard and has urged Bayer Leverkusen to sign him. However, the deal seems complicated due to Garnacho's desire to play in the English top tier.
The 20-year-old joined United from Atletico Madrid's youth side in 2020 and made his senior debut in April 2022. After initially being dubbed as a future Manchester United star, Garnacho has fallen in the pecking order at Old Trafford. Last season, he started only 23 games for the Red Devils in the Premier League.
The Argentine attacker was unhappy after being left out of the Red Devils' starting line-up for the Europa League final against Tottenham. Reportedly not on good terms with Ruben Amorim, he is likely to leave the Old Trafford outfit this summer. However, a deal outside England seems complicated due to Garnacho's desire to stay in the Premier League.