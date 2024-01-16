Manchester United star Andre Onana responds to critics after being left out of Cameroon's squad for their opening AFCON 2023 fixture

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has spoken out after the latest round of controversy involving him and his national team coach at the ongoing AFCON. The goalkeeper was left out of the Cameroon squad for their opener against Guinea after his late arrival for the tournament.

Cameroon invited Andre Onana for the AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, but Manchester United reached an agreement with them on the late release of the goalkeeper. Onana played for the Red Devils in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 14, before heading to Cote d'Ivoire.

Former Cameroon international Sebastien Bassong was angry after the goalkeeper arrived, and he criticized him on air. His arrival was further delayed by his missing his flight, necessitating him to complete the journey by road.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song ignored the former Ajax man before the match, picking his cousin Fabrice Ondoa to start in his stead. Andre Onana spoke to Canal Plus after the game, revealing that he remains committed to his country and is in Cote d'Ivoire to help them win.

“I have a lot to say but I will not say it here because we are in competition. Let me continue to be criticised, I am used to it. I do what is good for my country. It’s like choosing between my father and my mother, but my country comes first; that’s why I’m here. We are together. We are here to win [the tournament]," Onana said.

Cameroon played out a 1-1 draw in their opening match against Guinea, despite their opponents playing an entire half a man short. Les Lions Indomptables, who finished third in the last edition, face an uphill task when they take on champions Senegal in their next game on Friday, January 19.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has faced a lot of criticism

From the moment he arrived at Manchester United in the summer, Andre Onana has been in the spotlight. He has faced a great deal of criticism but has shown great mental strength to remain as his club's first choice.

Following the defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League group stage opener earlier this season, he spoke to CBS Sports on his own. He owned up to his error that led to the German side scoring an opener in the game:

"That mistake cost us the victory. It's because of me we didn't win today."

He has also spoken to Sky this season about his confidence in his ability as a goalkeeper, showcasing his mental strength:

“You want to tell me in 6 months, the best goalkeeper in Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah… I know it’ll be alright here at Man United. It’s just matter of time."

Onana will look to bounce back from the latest round of controversy with the national team. It will be interesting to see who plays in goal for Cameroon in their next game.