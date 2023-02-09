Manchester United star Antony pictured in new look after he misses 2-2 draw with Leeds 

Manchester United winger Antony was spotted with a new look after missing his side's 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8). The Brazilian winger was ruled out with an issue in his leg.

The pacey wideman was in attendance at Old Trafford and watched on as the Red Devils secured a 2-2 comeback draw against Leeds. He was spotted in footage uploaded by the club on social media, sporting freshly dyed blonde hair.

Manager Erik ten Hag had confirmed his absence before the game, saying (via the Express):

"It is in his leg, but I can’t specify. You will understand that."

Antony's absence was felt despite the criticism he has received in his debut campaign at Manchester United.

The in-form Marcus Rashford was moved from his natural position on the left wing to the right. He failed to influence the game in the first half, though. Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho started on the left but faltered in front of goal.

Ten Hag made alterations during the second half with his side 2-0 down, bringing on Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellestri for Wout Weghorst and Garnacho. United reaped the results with two quickfire goals to get back on level terms.

Antony has featured 23 times across competitions, scoring five goals and providing an assist. It remains to be seen how long he will be on the sidelines. However, fans will likely see a new-look Brazilian right winger once he's back in action.

Ten Hag lauds Manchester United's Sancho after impressive reintroduction to first team

Jadon Sancho grabbed his side's equaliser against Leeds.

Sancho has spent three months out of the Manchester United first team working on individual training. He has struggled at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million.

However, he was at his best in the draw against Leeds, making an immediate impact on his reintroduction to Premier League football. Ten Hag has said that the English winger's future is in his own hands. He said after the draw:

“I am really happy he is (heading) in the right direction. I hope he can keep his momentum going, and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer, and if he can invest in the right levels, he can be outstanding."

He added:

“We now have a team that can play in the opponents’ half, he likes that; he can play in tight areas. It is in his own hands, and so if he wants, he can do (what he needs to)."

Sancho has made 16 appearances, scoring four goals and providing an assist, this season. With Antony injured, the Englishman's return has come at the right time for Manchester United. They next face Leeds in the reverse fixture on Sunday (February 12).

