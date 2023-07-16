Manchester United star believes he can win back his place in team amid interest from PL rivals - Reports

According to recent reports, Manchester United's Harry Maguire is willing to fight for his place at the club next season. The central defender has been rumoured to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Telegraph reported on Saturday (July 15) that the former Leicester City defender could join West Ham. Other Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have shown interest in the player (via Goal).

The Hammers will reportedly turn their attention to bringing Maguire from Manchester United, now that Declan Rice has joined Arsenal (via The Telegraph). However, it has been suggested in the same report that David Moyes would prefer a loan move for Maguire at the moment.

Rice completed a record-breaking move to Arsenal. The Gunners paid £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons to acquire the player's services.

Maguire has had a tough time off late at Old Trafford. He has fallen behind the pecking order as Both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane find themselves ahead of the England international.

Last season, the 30-year-old defender started just eight Premier League matches for the Red Devils. Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for a reported fee of €87 million in 2019 (via Transfermarkt).

In all, he has made 175 appearances for the Premier League outfit, scoring seven goals across all competitions. His only trophy at the club was last year's Carabao Cup success.

Pundit believes Manchester United star should join Aston Villa

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

According to Stan Collymore, a move for Harry Maguire from Manchester United to Aston Villa would be favourable. While discussing a possible move for Maguire to Tottenham Hotspur in his column for CaughtOffSide, the pundit addressed the rumours.

Speaking about the positives that a move to Aston Villa would hold for the player, he said:

"A club like Aston Villa and Maguire would be a match made in heaven – they’re big enough to match his ambition, they’ve got an experienced manager who could definitely get the best out of him and competition for Tyrone Mings would only be a positive thing."

The Red Devils are reportedly valuing the player at £50 million (via Goal). Should that be the case, it will not be easy to get the player out of Old Trafford.