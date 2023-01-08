Manchester United star branded 'biggest fan' of Cristiano Ronaldo as he is pictured wearing CR7 boxers against Everton 

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been dubbed the "biggest fan" of Cristiano Ronaldo after he was pictured wearing CR7 boxers during a match against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old Argentine was brought on as a substitute by manager Erik ten Hag in their 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night, sporting a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo-branded boxer shorts.

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals Garnacho wearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 underwear whilst playing for Manchester United Garnacho wearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 underwear whilst playing for Manchester United 😭 https://t.co/ZgzSVLPdxD

The young striker, who joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has always been a massive admirer of Ronaldo. He has frequently spoken about his admiration for the former Manchester United striker.

Garnacho's passion for Ronaldo was on full display during the match against Everton, as he was spotted by cameras wearing the iconic CR7 underwear. The photograph quickly went viral on social media, with many fans and followers dubbing Garnacho the "biggest fan" of Ronaldo.

Vybrant Tek🦅 @gibotek007 Alejandro Garnacho is the biggest fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Alejandro Garnacho is the biggest fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/xMWSjozALT

The 18-year-old Argentine has had an impressive start to his career at Manchester United, scoring three goals and five assists in his first 16 appearances for the club. He has also made a big impression on his teammates and the manager, with many praising his work ethic and dedication to improving his game.

Despite his success on the pitch, Garnacho has remained humble and has always credited Ronaldo as a significant influence on his career. Before Ronaldo left Old Trafford in November, the Portuguese superstar was the player many young players drew inspiration from.

As for Garnacho, he will no doubt continue to wear his CR7 boxers with pride and continue to work hard to live up to the high standards set by his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

''We are going in the right direction'' - Diogo Dalot believes manager Erik ten Hag has made considerable gains with the squad at Old Trafford

Diogo Dalot believes that Manchester United is heading in the right direction under manager Erik ten Hag and the squad is ready to take on any challenge in the campaign ahead.

In a recent interview after the 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round, Dalot said:

"We just have to give our best when we have the opportunities to play, not take that for granted because I think at this club, the demands are so high and the responsibility so high that you have to be sharp every single game, and be ready mentally and physically. So I think we, as a squad, are going in the right direction."

Dalot's comments suggest that the team is focused and determined to improve under ten Hag's leadership. With the squad working hard and making progress, the future looks bright for Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes