Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes betters a Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League milestone

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes' penalty against Aston Villa on Sunday was the Portuguese star's 25th Premier League goal in his 48th game for the club. In the process, he broke former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's mark of 112 games to score his first 25 goals in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes has been nothing short of sensational since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for £56 million. Fernandes scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 14 league games for Manchester United last season.

He led the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League. Fernandes has continued his sparkling form this season, scoring an impressive 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 appearances in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo took 112 Premier League games to reach the 25 goal mark in the Premier League. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner joined Manchester United as a teenager in 2003. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to become one of the best foreign players to ever play in the Premier League before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped United win three consecutive Premier League titles between 2006 and 2009 and the UEFA Champions League in the 2007-08 season. Ronaldo went on to win his first Ballon D'Or award in 2008 and scored 84 Premier League goals for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes' goal against Aston Villa was his 27th of the season in all competition. No Premier League midfielder has scored as many goals in a season since Frank Lampard scored 27 for Chelsea in the 2009-10 campaign.

27 - Bruno Fernandes has scored 27 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, the most by a midfield player for a Premier League club in a single campaign since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in 2009-10 (also 27). Machine. pic.twitter.com/YSrLpaO2p2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

Fernandes could become the first Manchester United player to score 30 goals in a season since Robin van Persie did so in the 2012-13 campaign.

Bruno Fernandes needs to win trophies to match Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite being one of the most prolific goalscoring midfielders in the Premier League since joining Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes is yet to win a trophy with the club.

Manchester United have lost five semi-finals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the club. Fernandes will hope to win his first silverware when United play Villarreal in the final of the Europa League later this month.

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's talisman since he joined the club. But his impact at the Red Devils cannot be compared to that of Cristiano Ronaldo till he wins trophies at the club.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 13 penalties for Manchester United in all competitions in 2020-21—a club record for a single season 🎯 pic.twitter.com/dNoeZZ3Aex — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2021

Ronaldo helped Manchester United win nine trophies during his six years at Old Trafford, while Bruno Fernandes is yet to win his first.