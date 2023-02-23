Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes recently spoke about the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had on him. The Portuguese midfielder claimed that his legendary compatriot's presence at Old Trafford boosted his passion for the club.

Ronaldo had two stints with United. While his second ended on a bitter note, courtesy of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a bonafide legend of the club for his extraordinary achievements.

The 38-year-old inspired many young players across the globe with his accolades in the beautiful game. Bruno Fernandes, being Portuguese, unsurprisingly followed his national team's No. 7's career from close quarters. In a recent chat with BT Sport, hosted by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, Fernandes said:

"Coming from Portugal and with Cristiano (Ronaldo) here, my passion for this club grew. He was the player I followed the most. I wanted to follow in his footsteps."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Bruno Fernandes: "Coming from Portugal and with Cristiano [Ronaldo] here, my passion for this club grew. He was the player I followed the most. I wanted to follow in his footsteps." Bruno Fernandes: "Coming from Portugal and with Cristiano [Ronaldo] here, my passion for this club grew. He was the player I followed the most. I wanted to follow in his footsteps." #MUFC 🚨 Bruno Fernandes: "Coming from Portugal and with Cristiano [Ronaldo] here, my passion for this club grew. He was the player I followed the most. I wanted to follow in his footsteps." #MUFC 🇵🇹

Cristiano Ronaldo played 346 games for the Red Devils across two spells, scoring 145 goals and providing 45 assists. He helped them win one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, three Premier League, one FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups.

Fernandes, meanwhile, joined the Red Devils in 2020 and has scored 57 goals and provided 48 assists in 162 games across competitions. He will have the chance to win his first trophy as a United player when Erik ten Hag's side take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

Edinson Cavani once said he wanted to leave Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Manchester United for the second time in his career meant that Edinson Cavani could have been deemed surplus to requirements. Cavani said in an interview last May that he wanted to leave the club after the Portuguese's arrival. The Uruguayan said (via Mirror):

"Knowing a bit about the world of football these days, the first thing I did was call my brother (Walter Fernando Guglielmone, who also acts as his agent) and said: 'Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would ask you to find me another club."

He added:

"But not because I didn't want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. No. Because I had the opportunity to know him, and he is a great professional, with his targets, and that is perfect for a sportsman. But as I know, after years in football, how things work these days. That's why I spoke to my brother."

. 🇵🇹 @cris7naldo Ronaldo x Cavani was a partnership we should have seen more of Ronaldo x Cavani was a partnership we should have seen more of https://t.co/1kbqHCktE2

Cavani eventually left Manchester United last year and currently plays for La Liga outfit Valencia.

Poll : 0 votes