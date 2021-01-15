Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes equals Cristiano Ronaldo with 4 Player of the Month awards in record time

Bruno Fernandes has undeniably been the best thing to have happened to Manchester United in recent times. Since his arrival from Sporting at the end of January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been the driving force behind the resurgent form Manchester United have displayed.

In December 2020, Bruno Fernandes played 6 Premier League matches, registering 3 goals and 4 assists, helping the Red Devils stay unbeaten all month. As a result, the 26-year-old has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month award - his 4th in less than a year at the club!

Notably, Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut on 1st of February 2020 and immediately hit the ground running. He won his first Player of the Month award that very month and added to it by winning it again in March.

Bruno Fernandes has since played 48 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, and has already registered 27 goals and 17 assists in that short time period. In the ongoing 2020-21 Premier League season, the Portuguese midfielder has scored 11 goals and assisted 7 more in just 17 matches, helping Manchester United hold top spot on the league table.

Bruno Fernandes won his 3rd award in November 2020 and has topped it off with his 4th by winning it in December 2020 as well, drawing himself level with Cristiano Ronaldo, who also won 4 Player of the Month awards during his time in the Premier League.

While Ronaldo won his 4 awards over six-season spell at Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid, Bruno Fernandes has made history by becoming the first player in the league's history to win 4 Player of the Month awards in a calendar year (despite the pandemic bringing football to a halt for two months).

Several legendary players such as Alan Shearer, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp also won 4 Premier League Player of the Month awards during their respective careers in the league.

As things stand, only 5 players have won the award more times - Sergio Aguero (7), Steven Gerrard (6), Harry Kane (6), Robin van Persie (5) and Wayne Rooney (5).

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes thanks fans after winning award

Bruno Fernandes has quickly become a fan favorite at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes received his Player of the Month award at Manchester United's training complex and thanked fans who voted for him as the best player in the Premier League in December 2020.

“Thank you very much to every fan that voted for me,” he said after accomplishing the historic feat.