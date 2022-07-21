Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes reacts to Erik ten Hag's strict punishments and rules 

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes recently shared his thoughts on new manager Erik ten Hag's strict rules to maintain discipline at the club. He admitted that discipline is necessary and stated that the Dutch manager's methods are sound.

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag has introduced various rules and punishments at Manchester United since taking charge of the club this summer. This includes penalties for being late, having no mobile phones during meals, and more.

Fernandes stated that these are good measures, as he said:

“I think we missed that for a while. For me, the way I see discipline is important. Discipline is not only the way you play on the pitch, the position that you have, what you have to do."

He added:

“It’s also off the pitch – don't be late for the meetings, don't be late for the meals. I think that's really important, because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished. So I think that's really good that he's doing that and for me amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won’t have problems with that.”

Manchester United had an abysmal previous campaign as they finished sixth in the Premier League with their worst points tally (58) in 30 years. They extended their trophyless run to five years and conceded four goals against the likes of Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils will hope they can turn this around under Ten Hag and his disciplined approach to management.

"If we don't do what he wants, you're out of the team" - Bruno Fernandes on Erik ten Hag's management at Manchester United

The Portuguese midfielder further stressed that the Manchester United squad is working hard under ten Hag to right the wrongs of the previous season. He admitted that it was a tough season but stated that they are now looking at the future and what they can achieve.

The playmaker said:

“Last season we forgot a long time ago. It is what it is, it was not the best season for us, we know that, this club demands more from us, but it's always about the next game. In football there's no past, everyone forgets so quickly what you have done in the past, so we know the future is what we have to do better."

He added:

“We have to improve, we train, we have to perform, so it's looking to the future. The way he wants to approach the game is different. He demands a lot and that's good, because we concentrate a lot now, because we know that if we don't do what he wants, you're out of the team, you don't play, so I think that's a good thing.”

Manchester United have done brilliantly in their pre-season matches so far. They have won all three games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, and Crystal Palace, scoring 11 goals in the process.

