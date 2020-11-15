Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he is tempted to ask midfield partner Fred to try and play like former United legend Michael Carrick, whenever the 39-year-old coach takes part in the training.

Michael Carrick spent 12 seasons at Manchester United, where he created a formidable midfield partnership with Paul Scholes. The England international left Tottenham Hotspur to join Manchester United in 2006 for £18 million.

He established himself as a key member of the team that won the Premier League in 2006–07, their first title success in four years. The following season he was part of the side that won the 2008 Champions League Final.

As of 2019, he is the only English player alongside former teammate Wayne Rooney to win the Premier League title, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Carrick is now a part of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff and continues to mentor Manchester United's youth players, and the current crop of midfielders.

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United coach Michael Carrick will have a big impact on the future generation of players at the club

According to Bruno Fernandes, Carrick can still teach the younger generation a thing or two with his occasional performances on the Carrington practice pitches.

"I watched Carrick playing in training and he didn't miss a pass. It is unbelievable how fresh and sharp he is doing the exercises with us. I was talking with Fred and I was going to say to him 'Hey, watch him playing and do the same!" But it was amazing, if someone from outside came to watch training, nobody would say this guy [Carrick] isn't playing in the team," said Fernandes.

"He's a player who has that quality of passes and also when we need to do some finishing or passing exercises, he's always there helping us with the balls."

"I'm learning a lot from him and he's one of the people I like to listen to because he was a big player, he won a lot of trophies for the club, and for me you have to learn from these players."

Fernandes went on to compare Michael Carrick to his Portgual teammate and Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho.

"Joao Moutinho and Carrick, they are the sort of players from whom you can learn how to be smart in the game, how to be clever. Maybe they're not the sort of players that kids will watch and say, I want to be like Michael Carrick, but when you have one in the team, you know that guy will never miss a pass, you know he will do the smart pass, most of the times will make the right decision, and you need these kinds of players."

Fernandes has been Manchester United's talisman and standout player since joining the club in January. The attacking midfielder has now become one of Manchester United's leaders and will be aiming to help the club find a good run of form, after a poor start to their Premier League campaign.