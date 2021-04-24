Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is a huge admirer of Leeds winger

Since signing for Manchester United in January of 2020, Bruno Fernandes has taken the Red Devils to another level. The attacking midfielder has been Manchester United's talisman and will be hoping to end the season with a Europa League medal.

Since joining from Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes has always strived to make his current Manchester United side better. According to Fernandes' teammate Fred, the Portuguese has identified a player who everyone should keep an eye on in the Premier League.

🗣 Fred: "Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking about Raphinha ever since he arrived. They played together at Sporting. He's a great player having an amazing season and a lot of clubs have their eye on him." [MU]

Manchester United's talisman is a huge fan of Raphinha

Speaking to the Metro, Fred revealed that Bruno Fernandes is a massive fan of Leed's sensation Raphinha. The Brazilian joined Leeds from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020. Raphinha and Bruno Fernandes were teammates at Sporting Lisbon and were also good friends.

In a recent interview on the club's official website Bruno's Manchester United teammate Fred said:

"Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking about Raphinha ever since he arrived. They played together at Sporting. He's a great player having an amazing season and a lot of clubs have their eye on him."

Raphinha has been Leed's signing of the season. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Raphinha is set to miss Leed's game against Manchester United this weekend after suffering a thigh injury in Leeds' last game against Liverpool. Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa had the following to say regarding Raphinha's injury:

"With Raphinha, we’re controlling his evolution on a daily basis. Up until now, he’s not recovered sufficiently to be able to train again. Rodrigo is in the last stages of his recovery but not well enough to feature this weekend."

Fred wished Raphinha a speedy recovery but admitted that Manchester United would benefit from the player not featuring in this weekend's clash.

"I wish him a quick recovery and a lot of success in his career. He’s a stand-out star player for Leeds so, of course, it’s better for us if he’s not on the pitch."

🗣Bruno on Raphinha: "He is one of the players who knows me better than anyone. He knows the relationship but even in the training ground, he knows it never counts when we play against each other. If we have to fight in the game, we'll fight for everything and then go home." [MU]

Raphinha has been Leeds' signing of the season so far. The 24-year-old has scored 6 goals in 26 appearances. His recent run of good form has been the catalyst for the Yorkshire club's surge towards the top half of the Premier League.